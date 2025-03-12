Austin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,277 Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBUX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,874.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 13,220,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,861,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,462.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 172,413 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 186,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 92,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,097,000.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

TBUX opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.69 million, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.01. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $50.29.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.1908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th.

(Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

