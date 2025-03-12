Austin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 30 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $597.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

