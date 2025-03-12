Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $11.49 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $682,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,829,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
IEI opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
