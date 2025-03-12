Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $11.49 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $682,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,829,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEI opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.