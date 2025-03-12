Austin Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPEM opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.