Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Austal Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Austal stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.04.
About Austal
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Austal
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.