Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Austal Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Austal stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

