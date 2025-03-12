Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was down 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 8,191,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 15,962,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 10.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

