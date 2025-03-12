AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0 million-$42.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.6 million. AudioEye also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.140-0.160 EPS.

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AEYE stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,401. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $154.78 million, a PE ratio of -47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 34.49%. Equities research analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

