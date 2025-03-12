AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $25.57. 23,774,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 41,383,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

The company has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 4,986.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,741,000 after buying an additional 9,719,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

