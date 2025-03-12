Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average of $141.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $154.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.