Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,399,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,473% from the average daily volume of 88,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

