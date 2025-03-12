Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,247,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,308% from the average session volume of 88,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Atico Mining Trading Up 33.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

