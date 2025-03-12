Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$4.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.09. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$4.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 105,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$519,409.80. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

