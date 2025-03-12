Assura (LON:AGR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.70 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.48 ($0.60), with a volume of 192223500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.74 ($0.53).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05.

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

