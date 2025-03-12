Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 700.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 282,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1,138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 245,831 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CCJ opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.