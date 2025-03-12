Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 1,348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Interface by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 325,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.51 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,725.66. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $748,125. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TILE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Interface

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

