Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,237 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Stellantis by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stellantis by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

