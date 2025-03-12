Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Permian Resources by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PR opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Permian Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $58,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,233.33. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Quinn purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. This represents a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,446 shares of company stock worth $269,731. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.