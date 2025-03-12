Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $270,000 in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 444,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 92,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.03. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $67.15.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.