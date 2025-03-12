Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Rogco LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

