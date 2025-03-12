Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.8 %

KKR stock opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.03.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.