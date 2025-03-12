Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 14,391 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

