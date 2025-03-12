Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 765 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,869,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silphium Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after buying an additional 177,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $609,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,042.04. This represents a 36.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $1,626,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,945,767.16. The trade was a 9.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

About HashiCorp

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.