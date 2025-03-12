Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $184.5-$186.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.80 million. Asana also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.190-0.200 EPS.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Asana has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $2,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,682,825.84. This represents a 12.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 723,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,068. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

