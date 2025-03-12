Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $782.0 million-$790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.0 million. Asana also updated its FY26 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

NYSE ASAN opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,334,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,847,309 shares in the company, valued at $40,031,186.03. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,068. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

