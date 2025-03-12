Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AROW shares. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $34.50 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Financial

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,532.15. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel James White purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $99,879.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,123.74. This represents a 547.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $162,060. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AROW opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $430.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.73. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.28%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

