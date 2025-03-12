Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Up 366.7% in February

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AMID traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.99. 11,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $93.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

