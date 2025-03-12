Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $23.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

