Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 10,330,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 32,287,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $379,402.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,449.20. The trade was a 17.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 43,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $332,871.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,832.50. This represents a 44.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,498 shares of company stock worth $5,368,115 over the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $42,709,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,280 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 3,166.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,012,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.