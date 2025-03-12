Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.19) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.06), with a volume of 112539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705 ($9.13).
Aquis Exchange Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £194.12 million, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 700.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 566.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.40.
Aquis Exchange Company Profile
Aquis consists of three divisions: Aquis Markets, a subscription-based exchange offering pan-European cash equities trading; Aquis Technologies, which develops and licenses next-generation exchange technology globally; and Aquis Stock Exchange, a growth and regulated primary exchange delivering capital to companies via the listing and trading of shares.
Aquis Markets operates lit and dark order books, covering 16 European markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aquis Exchange
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.