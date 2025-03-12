Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.19) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.06), with a volume of 112539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705 ($9.13).

Aquis Exchange Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £194.12 million, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 700.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 566.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC (“Aquis”) is a creator and facilitator of next-generation financial markets, through the provision of accessible, simple and efficient stock exchanges, trading venues and technology.

Aquis consists of three divisions: Aquis Markets, a subscription-based exchange offering pan-European cash equities trading; Aquis Technologies, which develops and licenses next-generation exchange technology globally; and Aquis Stock Exchange, a growth and regulated primary exchange delivering capital to companies via the listing and trading of shares.

Aquis Markets operates lit and dark order books, covering 16 European markets.

