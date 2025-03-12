AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) CTO Sells $4,228,875.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AppLovin Trading Up 5.8 %

APP stock traded up $14.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,726,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,615. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.20. The stock has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,885 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,781,922,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,144,000 after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,682,000 after buying an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APP. Macquarie increased their price target on AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.28.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

