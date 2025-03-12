Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.52 and last traded at $37.77. Approximately 521,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 491,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

APGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.25). Analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Mckenna acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.54 per share, for a total transaction of $990,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $191,749.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,348 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,035.12. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,392. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APGE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 35.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,814,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,451 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,621,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,455,000 after purchasing an additional 665,543 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,283,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 581,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after buying an additional 518,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

