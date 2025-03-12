ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) & TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Financial Review

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

TruGolf has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANTA Sports Products has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TruGolf and ANTA Sports Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf $20.35 million 0.22 -$360,000.00 ($0.42) -0.91 ANTA Sports Products $8.82 billion 3.95 $1.45 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ANTA Sports Products has higher revenue and earnings than TruGolf.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TruGolf and ANTA Sports Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 0 0 1 0 3.00 ANTA Sports Products 0 0 0 0 0.00

TruGolf currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 423.56%. Given TruGolf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TruGolf is more favorable than ANTA Sports Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of TruGolf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TruGolf and ANTA Sports Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf N/A N/A -21.06% ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

