Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5645 per share on Friday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 63.0% increase from Andritz’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Andritz Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Andritz has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Andritz had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays cut Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

