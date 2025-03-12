Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading 5.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. 340,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,264,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $5,172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 97.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
