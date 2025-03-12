Analyzing Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

Risk & Volatility

OriginClear has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trio-Tech International has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OriginClear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OriginClear and Trio-Tech International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $30,000.00 129.18 -$11.63 million N/A N/A Trio-Tech International $38.56 million 0.65 $1.05 million $0.14 41.79

Profitability

Trio-Tech International has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

This table compares OriginClear and Trio-Tech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear N/A N/A -11.62% Trio-Tech International 1.51% 1.84% 1.40%

Summary

Trio-Tech International beats OriginClear on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors. Its equipment includes leak detectors, autoclaves, centrifuges, burn-in systems and boards, HAST testers, temperature-controlled chucks, and other; and develops team integrated device manufacturers and fabless semiconductor companies in the testing process. In addition, the company provides electrical, environmental, and burn-in testing services to semiconductor manufacturers in testing laboratories in Asia and the United States. Its customers include manufacturers and end users of semiconductors and electronic components; support the asset-light strategy of customers by setting up test facilities; and providing component level, package level and system level testing services. Further, it distributes environmental chambers, mechanical shock and vibration testers, and other semiconductor equipment; components, such as connectors, sockets, cables, LCD displays, and touch screen panels; and invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. It operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

