Analyzing Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) & Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Nuvectis Pharma has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvectis Pharma and Sunshine Biopharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectis Pharma N/A N/A -$22.26 million ($1.11) -6.60 Sunshine Biopharma $32.96 million 0.08 -$4.51 million ($150.88) -0.01

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sunshine Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectis Pharma. Nuvectis Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunshine Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.8% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectis Pharma and Sunshine Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectis Pharma N/A -155.80% -104.02% Sunshine Biopharma -12.82% -17.89% -14.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and Sunshine Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectis Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nuvectis Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.07%. Sunshine Biopharma has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 597.67%. Given Sunshine Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunshine Biopharma is more favorable than Nuvectis Pharma.

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma beats Nuvectis Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma. It is also developing NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase 1a clinical trails that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases. It has license agreement with the CRT Pioneer Fund for the NXP800 and any of related derivatives; and the University of Edinburgh for the NXP900 and any of associated derivatives. The company was formerly known as Centry Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. in July 2021. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products. The company is developing SBFM-PL4, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of SARS coronavirus infections; Adva-27a, a small chemotherapy molecule to treat pancreatic cancer; and K1.1 mRNA, a lipid nano-particle for liver cancer. It also offers Essential 9, an amino acids capsules; Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name; and L-Citrulline and Taurine products. In addition, the company provides various generic prescription drugs for osteoporosis, cardiovascular, antipsychotic, antibacterial, hypertension, anti-inflammatory, allergy, antibiotic, central nervous system, diabetes, urology, antifungal, antimalarial, oncology, gastroenterology, and anticonvulsant indications. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

