Analysts Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target at $62.25

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of MEOH opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Methanex by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 44,173 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

