Amundi Sells 2,208 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Amundi reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $53,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,055,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,332,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,846,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Waste Connections by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,678,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,777,000 after buying an additional 699,012 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,303,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,936,000 after buying an additional 309,619 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,483,000 after buying an additional 109,701 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $184.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $194.83.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 52.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.