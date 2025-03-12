Amundi Boosts Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,823 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in UDR were worth $68,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in UDR by 7.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in UDR by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.26, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.