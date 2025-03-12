Amundi Boosts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,561 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in FOX were worth $72,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of FOX by 136.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

