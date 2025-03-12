Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $80.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.68.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Amphenol alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2 %

APH opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.