American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) SVP Sells $81,659.00 in Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,783.71. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
APEI opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.26 million, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $25.60.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 27.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 58,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.
