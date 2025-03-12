American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) SVP Sells $81,659.00 in Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,783.71. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Public Education Price Performance

APEI opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.26 million, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 27.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 58,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APEI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APEI

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.