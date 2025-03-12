American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,931 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,445,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,238,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 76.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,975,000 after buying an additional 1,094,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $56,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

