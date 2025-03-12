American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, Zacks reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AEO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,361,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

