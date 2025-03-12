American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, Zacks reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AEO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,361,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters
In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
