American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
American Bank Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS AMBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. American Bank has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
About American Bank
