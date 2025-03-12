Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,466.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Alvotech Price Performance
Shares of ALVOW stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 14,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,407. Alvotech has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.
About Alvotech
