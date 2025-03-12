Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director William Brennan Buys 22,156 Shares

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan bought 22,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$52.09 per share, with a total value of C$1,154,106.04.
William Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 30th, William Brennan sold 11,150 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.45, for a total value of C$618,267.50.
- On Monday, December 23rd, William Brennan acquired 300 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$55.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,710.00.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, William Brennan acquired 1,227 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,239.61.
- On Thursday, December 12th, William Brennan acquired 171 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$57.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,832.50.
Altus Group Stock Down 0.7 %
AIF stock opened at C$51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 903.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Altus Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$46.09 and a 1-year high of C$61.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Altus Group
Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.
