AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00. The stock traded as high as C$38.30 and last traded at C$38.09, with a volume of 126213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.42.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 7,600 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.97 per share, with a total value of C$250,549.20. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.90, for a total transaction of C$418,732.80. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a market cap of C$11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.98%.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

