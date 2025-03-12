AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Summit Materials by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $54.07.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

