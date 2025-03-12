AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 382.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Olin by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Olin by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Olin by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

